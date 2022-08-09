Global Wireless Display Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Wireless Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wireless Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wireless display market size is expected to grow to $7.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%. The increased usage of consumer products such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs across the globe is contributing to the wireless display industry growth.

The wireless display market consists of sales of wireless displays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wireless display devices that are used to share content from a device to the display without being connected to the display by way of a video cable. A wireless display is a kind of technology that enables the display of content from a phone or a computer on a TV or projector without a video cable. They are widely used for mirroring content and online streaming in residential applications.

Global Wireless Display Market Trends

Companies are focusing on launching various new products or devices to attract more customers which is shaping the wireless display market outlook. A product is a coordinated and planned effort to introduce a new product to the market and make it available for purchase. For example, in October 2021, BenQ, a Taiwan-based company engaged in selling and marketing technology products, launched a smart wireless portable projector having 2.1 channel speakers, curved ultra-wide entertainment monitors, and Mobiuz-series gaming monitors. Similarly, in August 2019, PremiumAV, an India-based software company, launched a Wi-Fi HDMI Dongle Wireless Display. It is designed to offer high-performing wireless display technology, along with IT manageability features and security.

Global Wireless Display Market Segments

The global wireless display market is segmented:

By Offering: Hardware, Software and Services

By Technology: Wireless, WiDi, Miracast, AirPlay, Google Cast, Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA), Others

By Application: Consumer, Corporate and Broadcast, Digital Signage, Government, Healthcare, Education, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global wireless display market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Wireless Display Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wireless display global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wireless display market, wireless display global market share, wireless display market segments and geographies, wireless display global market players, wireless display market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wireless display market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wireless Display Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Marvell Semiconductor Group Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netgear Inc., Roku Inc., Splashtop Inc., Actiontec Electronics Inc., Belkin International Inc., Squirrels LLC., Silicon Image Inc., Qualcomm, App Dynamic, Cavium Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

