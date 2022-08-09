Insecticides Market Report: Includes Stages of Development, Segments and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Insecticides Market Report

Organophosphate insecticides are widely used owing to their multiple applications such as fumigant, systemic or contact insecticide.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The insecticides insecticides market is expected to garner $16.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The Asia-Pacific regional market held over 44% of the total global insecticides' market in terms of value in the year 2013. Within the Asia-Pacific region, India is the largest market owing to high agricultural production of crops such as sugarcane, paddy, and cotton and also consequent high consumption of allied insecticides.

On the other hand, usage of insecticides is gradually declining in developed regional markets such as North America and Europe due to increased production of insect/pest-resistant Genetically Modified (GM) crops. As a result, currently, North America and Europe collectively hold about 40% of the Global Insecticides Market in terms of volume.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The insecticides market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the insecticides market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the insecticides market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

In terms of value, Organophosphate insecticides hold nearly 30% market share in the global insecticides' market by types. Organophosphate insecticides are widely used owing to their multiple applications such as fumigant, systemic or contact insecticide. Many large-sized companies such as DOW, Syngenta, and BASF manufacture Organophosphate insecticides via trade names - Lorsban, Dursban, Curacron and others. The high demand and ready availability are the factors driving the consumption of the Organophosphate insecticides globally.

Some ruling enterprises in the global insecticides market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global insecticides industry include U.S., DOW Agroscience and Bayer Cropscience launched new insecticides, namely, Sequoia, Closerand Sivanto.

Another product type, namely Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticide is also widely used, as it is a broad-spectrum insecticide, stable under direct exposure to sunlight and requires minimum usage to control insects. These benefits are cumulatively adding to the growth/consumption of Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticides. The global insecticides market, however, faces many restraints; for instance, environmental and health-related regulations. Recently, i.e., in September 2014, a new regulation banned the production of Chlorpyrifos insecticide as it was found to be harmful to children. Regulatory control on synthetic insecticides is paving the way of increased usage of bio insecticides in agriculture. As a result, research and development to innovate new categories of bio insecticides is also gaining prominence. In 2015, Montana Department of Commerce, U.S., will fund a project to develop a new fungal bio insecticide to control bark beetles in forestry.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the insecticides market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the insecticides market

• Post-sales support and free customization

