Flexible Electronics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the flexible electronics market size is expected to grow to $45.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is driving the flexible electronics industry growth.

The flexible electronics market consists of sales of flexible electronics by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the flex circuits, also known as a technology for assembling electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates, such as polyimide, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) or transparent conductive polyester film, flex circuits can be screen printed silver circuits on polyester.

Global Flexible Electronics Market Trends

According to the flexible electronics market research, technology innovation is shaping the market. Innovations in technology and the increasing trend of mobile gaming technology are also encouraging market demand. For instance, in 2022, NextFlex, America’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Manufacturing Institute, released Project Call 7.0 (PC 7.0), the most recent request for proposals, which seeks to fund projects that promote the development and deployment of FHE while solving significant issues in advanced manufacturing and supporting DOD priorities. PC 7.0 builds on the success and maturity of previous Project Calls by continuing to use broadly defined topics to enable a diverse proposer base, with a particular focus on areas where FHE can impact high-priority U.S. manufacturing opportunities and emerging areas of importance within the FHE community. Further innovations are For instance, in 2021, Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the world leader in flexible electronics, announced Royole RoKit, the world's first open-platform flexible electronics development kit. RoKit is a developer-friendly, all-in-one flexible electronics development kit that integrates Royole's flexible display and sensor technologies with programmable hardware for product designers and application developers to discover and utilize the power of flexible technologies.

Global Flexible Electronics Market Segments

The global flexible electronics market is segmented:

By Component: Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, Flexible Memory, Flexible Photovoltaics

By Circuit Structure: Single-Sided, Double-Sided, Others

By Application: Displays, Thin-Film Photovoltaics, Printed Sensors, Batteries, Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) Lighting, Others

By Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Energy and Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Military and Defense, Aerospace, Others

By Geography: The global flexible electronics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides flexible electronics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global flexible electronics market, flexible electronics global market share, flexible electronics market segments and geographies, flexible electronics global market players, flexible electronics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The flexible electronics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Blue Spark Technologies, Cymbet Corporation, E ink Holdings Inc, Imprint Energy Inc, LG Electronics, Solar Frontier, and Samsung electronics co. ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Enfucell Softbattery, Palo Alto research center incorporated, Oledworks LLC, Royole Corporation, Flexenable ltd, Flex ltd, and Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

