Strategies For Global Gyroscope Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Gyroscope Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gyroscope Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gyroscope market size is expected to grow from $2.61 billion in 2021 to $2.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The global gyroscope market size is expected to grow to $3.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The rapidly growing adoption of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the defense and commercial sector has been expected to be a major driver in the gyroscope market growth.

The gyroscope market consists of sales of gyroscopes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use devices to track the twists, turns, and rolls of an object in motion. Gyroscopes are devices organized on a frame and are capable of sensing an angular velocity if the frame is rotating. Gyroscope is used in compasses, automatic pilots on ships, aircraft, and ballistic missiles, in the steering mechanisms of torpedoes, and in the inertial guidance systems installed in space launch vehicles, orbiting satellites, and virtual reality experiences.

Global Gyroscope Market Trends

Technological innovation is shaping the gyroscope market. The performance of INS (Inertial navigation system), attention and heading reference systems (AHRS), or inertial measurement units (IMUs) for manned and unmanned aircraft, spacecraft, marine, and surface vehicles has influenced technological innovations in gyroscopes.

Global Gyroscope Market Segments

By Type: Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Gyroscopes, Fibre Optic Gyroscope, Ring laser Gyroscope, Hemispherical Resonating Gyroscope, Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope

By Application: Electronics, Aerospace, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Mining, Marine

By Geography: The global gyroscope market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Gyroscope Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gyroscope market overviews, gyroscope industry analysis and gyroscope market forecasts market size and growth, gyroscope market share, gyroscope market segments and geographies, gyroscope market players, gyroscope market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gyroscope market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gyroscope Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Analog Devices Inc., Colibrys Ltd, Fizoptika Corp, Honeywell International Inc, InnaLabs, InvenSense, Kionix Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Robert Bosch, Sensonor AS, STMicroelectronics, Systron Donner Inertial, TDK Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Silicon Sensing Systems Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

