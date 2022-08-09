Global Modified Starch Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Modified Starch Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Modified Starch Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the modified starch market size is expected to grow from $10.82 billion in 2021 to $11.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The global modified starch market size is expected to grow to $13.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing investment in the modified starch industry is expected to propel the growth of the modified starch market.

The modified starch market consists of sales of modified starch by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the starch extracted from grains and vegetables such as corn, waxy maize, tapioca, potato, or wheat, which has been treated to improve its ability to maintain the texture and structure of the food. Modified starch is used in food products that need to be cooked at high temperatures, microwaved, freeze-dried, or baked and fried so that the real texture of the food does not change during the cooking process.

Global Modified Starch Market Trends

New product launches are shaping the modified starch market. Large players are launching new products to stay ahead in the competitive market and to increase market share.

Global Modified Starch Market Segments

The global modified starch market is segmented:

By Type: Cationic Starch, Etherified Starch, Resistant Starch, Pre-Gelatinized

By Raw Material: Potato, Corn, Cassava, Wheat, Others

By Application: Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper-Making, Weaving and Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global modified starch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides modified starch global market overviews, modified starch global market analysis and forecasts market size and modified starch industry growth, modified starch global market share, modified starch global market segments and geographies, modified starch market players, modified starch global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The modified starch global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Modified Starch Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer Daniel Midlands Company, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Avebe U.A., Royal Ingredients Group, Emsland, Grain Processing Corporation, AGRANA, SMS Corporation, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd., Qindao CBH Co. Ltd., Tereos, and KMC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

