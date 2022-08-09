Electric Wheelchair Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric wheelchair market size is expected to grow to $6.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%. An increase in the incidence of spinal deformities is contributing to the electric wheelchair industry growth.

The electric wheelchair market consists of sales of electric wheelchairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a seating surface with wheels affixed to it that is propelled by an electrically based power source, mainly motors and batteries. They are suitable for all age groups and are available in various sizes and heights. It is primarily used to transport people with medical conditions or those who have difficulty walking from one location to another.

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Trends

According to the electric wheelchair market analysis, technological advancement is shaping the market. Many companies are launching new products to give an enhanced experience to their users. In February 2021, Invacare Corporation, an American medical equipment manufacturer, launched the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX power wheelchair. It is a forward-rear-wheel drive power wheelchair with superior technology, design, and performance. It is a power wheelchair designed to travel outdoors and can also provide mobility indoors without any assistance.

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Segments

The global electric wheelchair market is segmented:

1) By Modality: Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Four Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Self-Balancing Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, Remote Control

By Category: Adults, Paediatric

By Age Group: Greater Than 60 years, 21 to Less Than 60 years, Less Than 20 years

By Application: Homecare, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Rehabilitation Centres, Others

By Geography: The global electric wheelchair market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric wheelchair market market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric wheelchair market, electric wheelchair global market share, electric wheelchair market segments and geographies, electric wheelchair global market players, electric wheelchair market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric wheelchair global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited, MEYRA GmbH, Matsunaga Manufactory Co Ltd, Karma Medical Products Co Ltd, Karman Healthcare, Drive Medical Ltd, LEVO Ag, GF Health Products, Golden Technologies, Quantum Rehab, Hoveround Corporation, 21st Century Scientific Inc, Merits Health Products, Nanjing Jin Bai He Medical Apparatus Co Ltd, Scewo, ComfyGO Inc, EZ Lite Cruiser, Roma Medical, and Guangzhou HEDY Rehabilitation Technology Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

