Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-dairy yogurt market size is expected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2021 to $3.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The global non-dairy yogurt market size is expected to grow to $6.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The high number of lactose-intolerant consumers will propel the growth of non-dairy yogurt in the non-dairy yogurt market during the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the non-dairy yogurt market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6656&type=smp

The non-dairy yogurt market consists of sales of non-dairy yogurt by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are usually semi-solid foods prepared from plant-based sources like coconut, cashew, and almonds. Weight loss, reduced inflammation, and improved metabolic rate are all said to be among the health benefits of non-dairy yogurt.

Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Trends

Product innovation is shaping the non-dairy yogurt market. An increasing number of customers suffering from health concerns connected to lactose intolerance and an increase in the awareness about the health benefits of dairy-free yogurts among customers has forced developers to launch unique products with regard to their health.

Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Segments

The global non-dairy yogurt market is segmented:

By Product: Soy Yogurt, Almond Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Oats Yogurt, Rice Yogurt, Pea Yogurt

By Form: Drinkable Yogurt, Spoonable Yogurt

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores

By Geography: The global non-dairy yogurt market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global non-dairy yogurt market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-dairy-yogurt-global-market-report

Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-dairy yogurt global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and non-dairy yogurt global market growth, non-dairy yogurt global market share, non-dairy yogurt global market segments and geographies, non-dairy yogurt global market players, non-dairy yogurt global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-dairy yogurt industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hain Celestial, Danone, General Mills Inc., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc., COYO Pty Ltd.,

Chobani LLC, Valio Ltd, Nestlé SA, Good Karma Foods Inc., Hudson River Foods, Kite Hill, GT’s Living Foods LLC, The Kroger Co., Epigamia, Blue Diamond, Coconut Grove Yogurt, and Crunch Culture.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-substitutes-non-dairy-milk-global-market-report

Dairy Food Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-food-global-market-report

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC