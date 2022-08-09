Global Fatty Amines Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fatty Amines Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the fatty amines market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fatty amines market size is expected to grow to $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. According to the fatty amines market analysis, the increasing demand for liquid detergent will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The fatty amines market consists of sales of fatty amines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as surfactants in various industries. Fatty amines are characterized as any variation of an amine that is associated with at least eight carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. These amines are regularly placed in oleochemicals and are fabricated by the process of hydrogenation in greasy nitriles. According to the fatty amines market overview, these are obtained by hydrogenation of fatty nitriles, which are produced by the reaction between triglycerides, fatty acids, or fatty esters and ammonia with the elimination of two molecules of water at a high temperature in the presence of a dehydrating catalyst (such as silica gel, alumina, or iron-based catalysts).

Global Fatty Amines Market Trends

The development of novel applications and technological innovation are shaping the fatty amines market outlook. Technological innovation and the development of novel applications are important factors that help in raising demand from industries such as fabric conditioning, paint and coatings, detergents, and mining. For example, in 2019, a France-based chemicals company, Arkema S.A., launched Noramax, a brand-new product that offers a broad range of ethoxylated fatty amines. These fatty amines are designed by ethoxylation technology and are based on natural feedstock. Ethoxylation technology is a chemical reaction in which ethylene oxide is added to a substance.

Global Fatty Amines Market Segments

The global fatty amines market is segmented:

By Product: Primary Fatty Amines, Secondary Fatty Amines, Tertiary Fatty Amines

By Application: Agrochemicals Oilfield Chemicals, Asphalt Additives, Water Treatment, Chemical Synthesis, Personal Care, Household

By Function: Emulsifiers, Floatation Agents, Anti-Caking Agents, Dispersants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Chemical Intermediates

By Geography: The fatty amines global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fatty amines global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fatty amines market, fatty amines global market share, fatty amines market segments and geographies, fatty amines global market players, fatty amines global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fatty amines global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kao Corporation, Nouryon, Solvay, Huntsman Corporation, Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group LTD, Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH, Indo Amines Limited, Volant-Chem Corp, Arkema S.A., KLK OLEO, India Glycols Limited, and ERCA SPA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

