Agricultural Pheromones Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agricultural pheromones market size is expected to grow to $6.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. According to the agricultural pheromones market overview, the growing awareness of the risks of chemical pesticides is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the agricultural pheromones market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6639&type=smp

The agricultural pheromones market consists of sales of the agricultural pheromones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemical substances generated by animals and insects that aid in social interaction. These pheromones are released by insects to find food and attract partners. Synthetic pheromones are used to change the behavior of pests and are used to trap insects or pests that destroy crops.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key agricultural pheromones industry trends. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using technology. In 2022, Provivi a US-based biotechnology company, and Syngenta a Switzerland-based agrichemical company, launched pheromone-based Nelvium to control detrimental rice pests. This Nelvium pheromone solution helps in controlling the pest. This innovation has been applied in Indonesia for crop protection.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Segments

The global agricultural pheromones market is segmented:

By Type: Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, Others

By Function: Detection and Monitoring, Mass trapping, Mating disruption, Others

By Crop Type: Field Crops, Vegetables, Orchard Crops, Others

By Mode of Application: Dispensers, Traps, Sprayers

By Geography: The global agricultural pheromones market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global agricultural pheromones market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-pheromones-global-market-report

Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agricultural pheromones global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global agricultural pheromones market, agricultural pheromones global market share, agricultural pheromones global market segments and geographies, agricultural pheromones global market players, agricultural pheromones global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agricultural pheromones market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd, BASF SE, Bio Controle, Biobest Group NV, Novagrica, Pherobank BV, Provivi Inc, Russell IPM, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Suterra LLC, International Pheromone Systems Ltd, Syngenta, Exosect, Pheromone Chemicals, and Barrix.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

AgroScience Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-biologics-global-market-report

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/