Global Interactive Kiosk Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the interactive kiosk market size is expected to grow to $33.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The enhanced shopping experience for customers is contributing to the interactive kiosk industry growth.

The interactive kiosk market consists of sales of interactive kiosk devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the computer station set up in public space for the use of the general public. An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal that provides access to information and applications for communication, commerce, entertainment, or education with the help of specialized software and hardware applications. Interactive kiosks are being used in a variety of spaces for customer access to information, products, websites, tools, or applications.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Trends

According to the interactive kiosk market analysis, the increased adoption of cloud computing and mobility is shaping the market. The adoption of cloud computing services in interactive kiosks for contactless payment solutions and near-field communication devices is rising. The interactive kiosk system is based on a single model and robotic analytics approach for the storage of the data. This requirement can be fulfilled with cloud computing technology adoption. For example, in January 2021, Diebold Nixdorf, a US-based banking solutions and retail technology system, launched DN Series™ EASY - A revolutionary self-service platform built to transform the shopping and checkout experience. In October 2020, Advantech, a Taiwan-based leading provider of service automation solutions, launched UTK-752, a 21.5-inch interactive touchscreen kiosk aimed at automated self-service industries. Featuring a fanless 6th gen Intel® Core™ i5-6300U processor and up to 16 GB of DDR3L memory, UTK-752 is an off-the-shelf modular solution that will deliver exceptional computing performance for diverse self-service applications.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Segments

The global interactive kiosk market is segmented:

By Type: Bank Kiosks, Self-Service Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, Others

By Location: Indoor, Outdoor

By Display Size: Less Than 17 inch, 17 inch to 19 inch, 20 inch to 22 inch, 23 inch to 25 inch, 26 inch to 30 inch, 31 inch to 34 inch, 35 inch to 40 inch, 41 inch to 44 inch, 45 inch to 49 inch, 50 inch to 55 inch

By Offering: Hardware, Software and Services

By Industry Vertical: Retail, Entertainment, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Transportation, Hospitality, Others

By Geography: The global interactive kiosk market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides interactive kiosk global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global interactive kiosk market, interactive kiosk market share, interactive kiosk market segments and geographies, interactive kiosk market players, interactive kiosk market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The interactive kiosk global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Interactive Kiosk Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advanced Kiosks, Advantech Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, Kiosk Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corporation, Redyref, Source Technologies, Touchscreen Solutions, Olea Kiosks Inc., Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., KAL, Acante Solutions Limited, Intuiface, ZIVELO, and Aila Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

