Pesticides Market Trend 2030 | Rise in Adoption of Intensive Farming Techniques to Increase Agricultural Productivity

Reports And Data

The Global Pesticides Market Size USD 33.09 Billion in 2019, Growth CAGR of 6.80% During Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Pesticides Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Pesticides industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

The global pesticides market size is expected to reach USD 291.4 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in farming practices and technologies such as intensive farming, rising demand from the agriculture sector for high greater land productivity, and growing R&D activities are key factors driving growth of the global pesticides market.

Get a sample copy of the global Pesticides market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5087

Pesticides are used in intensive farming, which is one of the latest techniques used in agriculture that results in enhanced productivity and yield. In intensive farming, excessive fertilizers are used to reduce soil decay on small agricultural land, and livestock is kept indoors. The basic aim of intensive farming is to meet the required food demand and prevent food shortages. Intensive farming makes supervision of land easier. Vegetables and fruits grown from intensive farming techniques are more affordable and economical than traditional farming as they require less labor and time, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Pesticides are widely used in intensive farming techniques in agriculture-based countries such as India, Pakistan, and South Africa to control pests, which helps to increase the productivity of agricultural lands. Intensive farming is the main source of food worldwide in which soil is cultivated in the typical method to achieve higher yields at affordable prices. Typical intensive farming practices include abundant irrigation, increased use of pesticides, fertilizers, planting high-yield varieties of crops, expansion of agricultural areas, land treatment by heavy machinery, and others. Intensive farming provides food for the growing population, brings economic benefits to landowners, and prevents food shortages as it helps to increase the yield of the crop from smaller agricultural lands. Intensive farming involves the use of weed controls and chemical pest that are easier to implement and works faster as compared to eco-friendly farming methods. Monoculture is an intensive farming technique that involves growing only one type of crop intensively over a large area, which depletes the nutrients in the soil and makes this technique heavily dependent on pesticides.

The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pesticides-market

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentatiom:

Product Type Outlook

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Pyrethroids

Fumigants

Others

Application Outlook

Vegetables & Fruits

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Commercial Crops

Plantation Crops

Others

Request a customization of the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5087

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Pesticides market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pesticides market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Pesticides market key players

3.2 Global Pesticides size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Pesticides market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.