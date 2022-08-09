Mass Notification System Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mass notification system market size is expected to grow from $10.38 billion in 2021 to $12.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The global mass notification system market size is expected to grow to $26.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.8%. The growing use of smartphones is driving the growth of the mass notification systems market.

The mass notification system market consists of sales of the mass notification system by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a platform that sends one-way messages to inform employees and the public of an emergency. Organizations best served by a mass notification system will include fire and police departments, emergency management organizations, federal, state, and local governments, cities and communities, building owners and building management companies, and businesses that will justify their need and investment. Such systems will improve the safety and security of an organization by providing alerts and real-time instruction during a crisis. A mass notification system has a database of names, phone numbers, email addresses, and delivery methods.

Global Mass Notification System Market Trends

Technological advancement is shaping the mass notification systems market. Many companies are adopting new technologies to provide enhanced products to their users.

Global Mass Notification System Market Segments

The global mass notification system market is segmented:

By Type: In-Building, Wide Area, Distributed Recipient

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Applications: Emergency Response Management, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Public Alert and Warning, Reporting and Analytics, Others

By Geography: The global mass notification system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mass notification system global market overviews, mass notification system global market analysis and mass notification system market forecasts market size and growth, mass notification system global market share, mass notification system market segments and geographies, mass notification system market trends, mass notification system market players, mass notification system market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mass notification system industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens, Everbridge, Honeywell, Eaton, Motorola Solutions, Blackboard, IBM, Google, BlackBerry, Johnson Controls, Singlewire Software, American Signal Corporation, CrisisGo, Omnilert, Alertus, Metissecure, AtHoc Inc, Mircom, Klaxon Technologies, ATI Systems, Crises Control, AFA Protective Systems Inc, and Airbus DS Communications.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

