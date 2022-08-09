Alopecia Market Growth by 2028: Increasing Number of Initiatives to Raise Awareness about Alopecia Among People

The global alopecia market size is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alopecia market size is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of hair loss caused due to chronic diseases, rising caseload of persistent chemotherapy-induced alopecia, advancements in alopecia diagnosis and treatment, and growing number of clinical trials across the globe to develop effective treatments for alopecia are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of initiatives by government of various countries across the globe to raise awareness about the condition and to accelerate alopecia research is another key factor expected to support market revenue growth going ahead.

Alopecia is referred to as hair loss that can occur anywhere on the body. Alopecia can be divided into two main categories: scarring and non-scarring. The most common type of alopecia is androgenetic alopecia, which is a disorder that affects nearly 50% of men and 15% of women, particularly postmenopausal women. Other types of alopecia include alopecia areata, telogen effluvium, cicatricial alopecia, and traumatic alopecia, among others. Alopecia is usually divided into disorders where the hair follicle is normal but there is abnormality in hair cycle and disorders where the hair follicle is damaged. Alopecia, in men and women, has been widely linked with significantly detrimental effects on body image, self-esteem, and psychological well-being. Growing prevalence of alopecia, primary and secondary, among individuals across the globe is leading to increasing demand for efficient treatment modalities that can provide satisfying and long-term results. This is further leading to development of well-designed clinical trials to evaluate safety and efficacy of newly identified molecules and compounds in treatment of alopecia and is a key factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Commonly available therapeutic options for alopecia includes mesotherapy, microneedling, platelet-rich plasma, low-level laser therapy, and adipose-derived fat stem cell therapy. Increasing affordability of these therapies, growing popularity of off-label and over-the-counter medications, and rising consumption of dietary supplements to prevent and control hair loss are some other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. However, high costs of treatments, lack of awareness among individuals in developing and underdeveloped countries, and lack of favorable reimbursement policies are some key factors that could restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Alopecia areata is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to rising global incidence of alopecia areata, increasing research & development activities to understand pathophysiology of alopecia areata, development of novel treatment approaches, and growing number of clinical trials to assess efficacy and response of novel therapies and drug candidates.

Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for prescription drugs to treat alopecia, increasing consumption of OTC drugs and off-label oral and topical medications, and increasing affordability of these medicines.

Male segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period, attributed to increasing incidence of alopecia and male pattern baldness, growing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, hormonal imbalance, and rising availability of various therapies for medical management of alopecia in men.

Prescriptions segment is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period, attributable to rising preference of patients to visit dermatologists and trichologists for management of alopecia, increasing disposable income, growing demand for approved medications, and availability of wide range of prescription drugs.

North America is expected to dominate other markets in terms of revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing prevalence of hair loss among men and women, rising incidence of chemotherapy-induced alopecia among cancer patients, availability of top-of-the-line treatment and surgical modalities, and presence of key players in countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Alopecia market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Cipla Inc., Johnson and Johnson AG, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Lexington International LLC, Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, Follica, Inc., and Capillus.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Alopecia Market Segmentation:

