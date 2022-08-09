Nurse Call System Market Demand by 2028: Improve Healthcare Infrastructure with Advanced Technologies

The global nurse call system market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nurse call system market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing government spending to improve healthcare infrastructure with advanced technologies is anticipated to drive market revenue growth. In addition, urgent need to reduce patient disturbances and increasing need to improve communication among doctors and nurses are expected to support market growth.

Nurse call system is an advanced communication system that transmits signals to physicians and nurses based on patients’ conditions and further determines whether or not a doctor is required. Nurse call systems efficiently assist in reducing a number of potential patient disruptions. As the process is inherently discrete, it leads to minimal disruptions in an organization. This further allows nurses to keep a record of their patients and establish communication on a daily basis.

However, various unfavorable factors may hamper market growth. High installation cost of the nurse call system and lack of skilled professionals are some key factors expected to restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Based on type, integrated communication systems segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Technological advancements, increasing focus on patient satisfaction, need to improve efficacy of nurses, and development of diverse platforms are factors expected to drive this segment’s growth.

Based on technology, wired communication segment is expected to account for significantly steady revenue share over the forecast period. Wired communication systems do not require built-in radio modules and hardware cost is also low, compared to wireless communication systems. Such benefits are expected to drive growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Based on application, alarms and communications segment is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028. Nurse call systems are rapidly being utilized for alerts and communications to improve patient safety by streamlining communication between nurses and patients.

Based on end-use, hospitals segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing patient flow, higher adoption of advanced nurse call systems, and rising number of emergency cases.

North America nurse call system market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing legislative reforms, reimbursement policy changes, and rising government funding to improve healthcare facilities in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Nurse Call System market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Ascom Holding AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Azure Healthcare Ltd., Siemens AG, West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., Schrack Seconet AG, Cornell Communications, Tunstall Group Ltd., and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Nurse Call System Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Integrated Communication Systems

Button-based Systems

Intercom Systems

Mobile Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wired Communication

Wireless Communication

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wanderer Control

Alarms & Communications

Fall Detection & Prevention

Workflow Optimization

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

