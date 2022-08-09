Breast Imaging Market Growth by 2028: Advancements in Breast MRI to Reduce False Positive Rates

The global breast imaging market size is expected to reach USD 6.72 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast imaging market size is expected to reach USD 6.72 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid integration of AI in breast imaging to enhance efficiency of imaging and reduce the rate of false positives is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, rapid advancements in breast imaging modalities, and rising number of diagnostic centers across the globe to cater to high demand for early detection and screening of breast cancer are other key factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent type of cancers in women across the globe and accounts for 14% of the newly diagnosed cancers in the United States. Breast cancer risk increases with age and is majorly diagnosed in women over 55 years of age. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with high risk of this cancer is leading to development of advanced techniques and modalities for early detection for increasing survival rate in patients and reducing morbidity associated with treatment approaches. Over the last few decades, advancements in full field digital mammography, breast MRI, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine has revolutionized breast imaging with enhancements in specificity in terms of cancer detection and lesion characterization. Technological upgrades in breast MRI such as development of contrast enhanced MRI with high sensitivity and proton spectroscopy offer new perspectives in providing important information regarding breast abnormalities. Increasing focus on expanding the application scope of new MRI technologies is another key factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

AI-based screening and computer aided detection have significantly improved cancer detection and minimized false positive reads, which has further enhanced quality of predictions of imaging models. Development of specific AI-computer aided detection systems has helped clinicians detect breast cancer and improve patient outcomes and these are some other factors expected to boost growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs associated with breast MRI, increasing risk of radiation exposure, and lack of availability of skilled professionals are some factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Mammography segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing preference for this type of screening across the globe to understand breast health and breast cancer risks. Mammography is the gold standard screening tool for breast cancer and has significantly reduced its burden and mortality, as well as minimized morbidity associated with treatments.

Hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register significant revenue share over the forecast period, owing to increasing pool of breast cancer patients, availability of top-of-the-line medical and diagnostic equipment, favorable reimbursement policies, and availability of a wide range of advanced breast imaging techniques such as breast MRI, ultrasound, and mammography in such settings.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to growing prevalence of breast cancer, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare and research facilities, rapid advancements in breast imaging techniques, higher focus on personalized medicine, and presence of key market players in the region.

In October 2021, Penn Medicine announced a collaboration with Siemens Healthineers to offer free breast cancer screening to women above 40 years of age using a mobile mammography unit developed by Siemens. Under the partnership, Penn Medicine aims to offer breast cancer screening services to women in minority and underserved communities.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Breast Imaging market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CMR Naviscan, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Breast Imaging Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Mammography

Breast Ultrasound

MRI

CBCT

MBI

PET-CT

Optical Imaging

ABUS

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

