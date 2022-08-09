Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market Opportunity, Trends, and Business Strategies With Key Players Analysis 2027

Vietnam is a potentially large healthcare market where the presence of the public sector is overwhelming the private sector, accounting for 85% of hospitals.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plasma fractionation market in Vietnam is mainly driven by the prevalent disease conditions in the population, including the increase in geriatric individuals prone to many diseases, which increases the demand for plasma based approaches to treat diseases, especially immune and neurological disorders. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, says, the Vietnam plasma fractionation market size was valued at $56.62 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $79.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Blood is made up of solid components such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, and a liquid component called plasma.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Baxter International Inc.

• Biotest Ag

• Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

• Getz Healthcare

• Grifols Sa

• Kedrion Biopharma

• Octapharma

• Novo Nordisk

• Sanova Healthcare

• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

On the other hand, Vietnam is a potentially large healthcare market where the presence of the public sector is overwhelming the private sector, accounting for more than 85% of hospitals and commune health stations nationwide. According to the World Bank Group, Vietnam is considered a middle-income country with healthcare spending at 5.53% of its GDP. To succeed as a middle-income country, the Vietnamese government is currently focusing on building core public health capacities in workforce development, diseases surveillance, emergency management, laboratory systems, and others for prevention and control of diseases.

The pre-existing medical conditions in the Vietnamese population, owing to the side effects of the Second Indochina War coupled with aging population is anticipated to drive the growth of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market. In addition, unavailability of the substitutes for plasma fractionated products is expected to drive the market growth in Vietnam, since these products cannot be replaced owing to their histocompatibility, post-translational modifications, and absence of recombinant approaches for replication of these proteins.

The Vietnam plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. By product, the market is classified into albumin, immunoglobulins, coagulation factor VIII, and Coagulation factor IX. Under immunoglobulin segment, the Vietnam plasma fractionation market is further bifurcated in to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG). By application, the market is categorized into neurology, hematology, immunology, critical care, and others. By end user, the Vietnam plasma fractionation market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinical research laboratories.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on product, the immunoglobulin segment was the highest contributor in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

• Based on application, the neurology segment was the largest contributor in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment is likely to dominate the Vietnam plasma fractionation market in the forecast year.

