Medical Device Packaging Market | North America to Grow at 6.10% of CAGR During 2021-2030

Medical Device Packaging Market

Technology involved in medical devices along with the introduction of new and innovative medical devices requires specialized and smart packing solutions.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid advancements in the technology involved in medical devices, coupled with introduction of innovative medical devices require specialized and smart packing solutions, which boosts the Medical device packaging market growth. Medical device packaging is an important factor in keeping these devices in the market safe and during shelf life. Packaging protects and communicates with the environment, humans and vice versa. For a medical device, protection is required by maintaining the integrity of the package. Generally, medical devices require proper packaging to prevent physical damage, biological contamination, and other external disturbances. Additionally, proper identification of the device through labeling is another objective.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ข 3M Company

โ€ข Amcor Limited

โ€ข Berry Global Inc.

โ€ข CCL industries INC.

โ€ข Constantia Flexibles

โ€ข DuPont

โ€ข Klรถckner Pentaplast Group

โ€ข Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

โ€ข WestRock Company

โ€ข Sonoco Products Company

The rapid advancement in technology involved in medical devices along with the introduction of new and innovative medical devices requires specialized and smart packing solutions, which also drives market growth. Moreover, increase in the number of patients with acute and chronic diseases directly and positively affects the demand for medical device packaging, increase in environmental concerns, increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure has led to the production and innovation of eco-friendly packaging solution.

The global medical device packaging market segmented on the basis of material type, product type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, it is further classified into plastic, paper & paperboard, foils, glass, and others. By product type, it is divided into pouches, clamshell packs, boxes, bags, blisters and others. Based on application, it is categorized into sterile packaging and non-sterile packaging. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข By material type, the plastic segment held largest share in the global medical device packaging market in 2020.

โ€ข On the basis of product type, the pouches segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of application, the sterile packaging segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข Region wise, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

