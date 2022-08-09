Drone Package Delivery Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3,898 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 26.42% During 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drone Package Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global drone package delivery market size reached US$ 904 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,898 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.42% during 2022-2027. Drone package delivery systems refer to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) models mainly deployed for delivering foods, parcels, medicines, and other goods to consumers. They are designed with four to eight propellers and rechargeable batteries that offer thrust and carry packages underneath the drone body. Drone package delivery procedures can be remotely operated from a ground controlling facility that is efficient in monitoring and navigating multiple drones simultaneously. They can conveniently maneuver in remote locations and aid in saving shipping costs and time involved in conventional delivery methods. Consequently, drone package delivery mediums find extensive applications across various sectors, such as e-commerce, retail, logistics, healthcare, etc.

COVID-19 Impact:

Drone Package Delivery Market Trends:

The growing e-commerce industry and the elevating demand for express delivery of goods are primarily driving the drone package delivery market. Besides this, the increasing popularity of quick-service restaurants and the shifting preferences towards instant delivery of farm-fresh food items are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the escalating adoption of long-range delivery drones in several military and disaster management units for providing medicines and food packages during natural calamities is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising utilization of the technology in the healthcare segment to transport blood specimens, first aid services, drugs, etc., in medical emergencies is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the development of innovative products with landing pads, night-vision cameras, and numerous technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), a global positioning system (GPS), etc., is expected to propel the drone package delivery market in the coming years.

Drone Package Delivery Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Inc.

• Airbus SE

• DHL International GmBH (Deutsche Post AG)

• Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

• Flirtey

• Flytrex

• Matternet Inc.

• Rakuten Group, Inc.

• Skycart Inc.

• United Parcel Service of America Inc.

• Workhorse Group Inc

• Zipline

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global drone package delivery market on the basis of solution, duration, range, capacity, type, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Solution:

• Service

• Platform

• Infrastructure

• Software

Breakup by Duration:

• Short Duration (<30 minutes)

• Long Duration (>30 minutes)

Breakup by Range:

• Short Range (<25 kilometers)

• Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Breakup by Capacity:

• <2 kilograms

• 2-5 kilograms

• >5 kilograms

Breakup by Type:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

• Hybrid

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• E-Commerce

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverages

• Postal Services

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

