Why actually gaming? - Liquidifty about gaming analytics

At the moment, there are a huge number of NFT games and many people have a question, how not to make a mistake with the choice of the game?

OCEANIC HOUSE, MAHé, SEYCHELLES, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why actually gaming?The gaming market is just emerging – there are a lot of P2E projects appearing literally every day. And the whole NFT industry is moving to gaming.The statistics prove it:49% of crypto wallet activity comes from games;50+ live web3 games with more than 1K unique on-chain users;20% of NFT sales volume in 2021 was gaming-related assets.This opens up a lot of loopholes for scammers and unprofitable games. However, P2E games certainly attract players, their main goals are to earn money and immerse themselves in an exciting story.Maybe everybody knows what it's like to have doubts about investing in P2E games. It can be really difficult to choose a game, the criteria are not clear, and no one gives guarantees.That is why Liquidifty decided to come up with a new offer on the market - a recommendation service. This service may help you get rid of tedious searches and many hours of analysis, because their findings and data-driven experience are made to find popular P2E games with a quick payback.Why did the Liquidifty team invest in it?The most important reason is in testing of new hypotheses related to P2E games. It will help to attract more players and quality projects on the market – win-win solution for all the parties.The Liquidifty project has already sold hundreds of game projects on their marketplace and know how to make a successful purchase. Important: Liquidifty`s NFT portfolio is valued at over $300,000 and the marketplace, where they select promising NFTs every day, is also quite popular, check it! Liquidifty platform says that for them the most important thing is to benefit users.How does Gaming Analytics work?The concept is - analytics from experts to players. The team of experts shares the most powerful insights and data-based analytics.You can choose for yourself an interesting and appropriate game!Team has already analyzed lots of the transactions with the contracts games, tracked the behavior of thousands of players and made a conclusion – which game is profitable to play and which is not.Some words more about the analytics processExperts play the game, check the gameplay, the activity of the players and the mechanism of earnings.They find details about all the transactions of the users in the blockchain.Check how much they spent and how much they earned.Monitor the fluctuation of numbers over time.Identify users who earned and those who didn't, arrange them by months, starting from the game launch.Compare the cost of the token, to the number of active users, and check the numbers over time.Made conclusions and recommendations.Note - the decision is not based on hype, wrapping and marketing, but only on data.You can find a description of the game and recommendations - whether it is worth starting to play and investing your time and money in this on their web-site.Check out this new tool and choose an NFT game with Liquidifty Analytics.