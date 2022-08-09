Farm Shop Mfg., LLC Offers Grain Temp Guard® — A Grain Bin Temperature Control System in Illinois
ARMSTRONG, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Shop Mfg., LLC had recently introduced Grain Temp Guard® for farmers looking for grain bin monitoring and temperature control systems in Illinois. The company considers farm innovation as a never-ending process and makes sure to meet all the demands to get planting and harvest done in the most cost-effective, safe, and productive way by allowing the farming community to keep their crops safe with the help of innovative products. Grain Temp Guard® is an addition in the same row.
Farm Shop Mfg. LLC
Grain Temp Guard® is a grain monitoring system that helps farmers ensure their hard work doesn’t go in vain because of insufficient tools to support them. The Dual Temp (DT) probes and alarm system will help them efficiently monitor hot spots throughout their bins. There are modular add-ons, including an EndZone – humidity-temperature, fan control system, and Heat Seeker ($999.00), hot-spot fan control!
Farm Shop Mfg., LLC has made the purchase more reliable by offering a money-back guarantee. If a customer is not happy with Grain Temp Guard®, they can return the product within a month from the date of buying it. The product comes with a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee. The team is always ready to respond to queries from people who want more details about the product, the money-back guarantee, or anything else related to it. While it’s business, in the end, it is undoubtedly a praiseworthy move by the company towards elevating customer satisfaction and building trust.
Since its inception, Farm Shop Mfg., LLC has been supporting farmers by bringing innovation to their practices with its top-notch products. Their newest launch Grain Temp Guard® seems reliable and is a great addition to the company’s offerings.
For more information, visit https://farmshopmfg.com/product/grain-temp-guard/.
About Farm Shop Mfg., LLC
Farm Shop Mfg., LLC is a small company with primary applications in agriculture products. The company was formed by a self-proclaimed engineer/inventor in overalls and boots who has earned this title because of his can-do attitude to make anything better through innovation. The team is dedicated to supporting farmers by making planting more effective. Their newest launch Grain Temp Guard helps farmers monitor grain storage conditions with optimal accuracy and reliability, keeping their hard work safe and protected to ensure the highest profits.
Media contact:
Farm Shop Mfg., LLC
+1 712-520-6051
sales@FarmShopMfg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other