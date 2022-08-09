Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market

The Saudi Arabia pet food market reached a value of US$ 66.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 99.6 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Pet food refers to the food product formulated with specific ingredients to meet the nutritional requirements of domesticated animals. It offers several health benefits, such as boosting immunity, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing the risk of skin allergies, and minimizing digestive disorders. In Saudi Arabia, the increasing adoption of pets by individuals has escalated the demand for pet food.

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising pet care awareness among the individuals as pet owners are getting more affectionate toward their pets and spending more on their nutrition. Besides this, the changing perceptions of pet ownership and shifting consumer preferences toward natural formulations have catalyzed the demand for nutrient-rich and energy-dense pet food products. As a result, manufacturers are developing organic pet food variants with natural ingredients that are grown without pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, hormones, or antibiotics. Along with this, they are also introducing new product varieties, such as gluten-free, multigrain, protein-specific, and grain-free products, to meet the dietary requirements of various pets, including dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Million

Segment Coverage Pet Type, Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Saudi Arabia pet food market, along with forecasts for the period 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, ingredient and distribution channel.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia pet food market. Some of the leading players include:

Mars Petcare

Nestlé

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Del Monte

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient:

Animal Derivates

Plant Derivates

Cereals Derivative

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

