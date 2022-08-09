Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027
Market Overview:
The Saudi Arabia pet food market reached a value of US$ 66.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 99.6 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Pet food refers to the food product formulated with specific ingredients to meet the nutritional requirements of domesticated animals. It offers several health benefits, such as boosting immunity, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing the risk of skin allergies, and minimizing digestive disorders. In Saudi Arabia, the increasing adoption of pets by individuals has escalated the demand for pet food.
Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the rising pet care awareness among the individuals as pet owners are getting more affectionate toward their pets and spending more on their nutrition. Besides this, the changing perceptions of pet ownership and shifting consumer preferences toward natural formulations have catalyzed the demand for nutrient-rich and energy-dense pet food products. As a result, manufacturers are developing organic pet food variants with natural ingredients that are grown without pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, hormones, or antibiotics. Along with this, they are also introducing new product varieties, such as gluten-free, multigrain, protein-specific, and grain-free products, to meet the dietary requirements of various pets, including dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles, thereby contributing to the market growth.
Report Features Details
Base Year of the Analysis 2021
Historical Period 2016-2021
Forecast Period 2022-2027
Units US$ Million
Segment Coverage Pet Type, Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Saudi Arabia pet food market, along with forecasts for the period 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, ingredient and distribution channel.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia pet food market. Some of the leading players include:
Mars Petcare
Nestlé
Hill’s Pet Nutrition
Del Monte
Breakup by Pet Type:
Dog Food
Cat Food
Others
Breakup by Product Type:
Dry Food
Wet and Canned Pet Food
Snacks and Treats
Breakup by Ingredient:
Animal Derivates
Plant Derivates
Cereals Derivative
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
