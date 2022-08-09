Huntington’s disease Treatment Market Witness Mixed Growth with Hit and Miss Clinical Trails Results | Pfizer limited

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

Huntington's disease is an autosomal dominant inherited rare disorder that causes progressive degeneration of nerve cell of brain.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntington's disease, also known as Huntington's chorea, is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. This disease causes changes in the central area of the brain, which affects movement, mood, and cognition. Women with Huntington’s disease have worse motor, cognitive, and depressive symptoms compared to men with the condition. High prevalence of Huntington's disease is expected to propel growth of the Huntington’s disease treatment market.

R&D in huntingtin is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the Huntington’s disease treatment market. Recent studies have found that polyglutamine expansion of huntingtin promotes ribosome stalling and suppresses protein synthesis in mouse Huntington disease striatal neuronal cells. Depletion of polyglutamine expansion of huntingtin enhances protein synthesis and increases the speed of ribosomal translocation, while polyglutamine expansion of huntingtin directly inhibits protein synthesis in vitro.

R&D in wearable devices that help in the diagnosis of Huntington’s disease is also expected to aid in growth of the Huntington’s disease treatment market. Wearable/portable sensors can help detect and quantify manifestations of many neurodegenerative diseases including Huntington’s disease.

In the recent times, various drug candidates have failed to meet endpoint in clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. Such scenario is expected to hinder growth of the Huntington’s disease treatment market. In March 2021, Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on delivering transformational therapies for patients with serious, genetically-defined diseases, reported that its antisense oligonucleotide program failed to separate from the placebo with no evidence of a dose-response on mutant Huntingtin protein (mHTT) at any of the doses.

Major Players are: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ceregene Inc., Lundbeck, Prana Biotechnology Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, SOM Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Siena Biotech, Raptor Pharmaceutical, Pfizer limited, Palobiofarma S.L, Omeros and Ipsen are the major players operating in Huntington's disease treatment market.

In March 2021, Roche Holdings AG, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, also halted dosing for its Phase 3 study of tominersen, an antisense drug targeting the huntingtin protein and a mutant variant. The company also stopped dosing in an open-label extension study dubbed GEN-EXTEND dosing patients on the same high- and low-dose protocol.

On a positive side, in February 2021, Uniqure NV, a company based in the Netherlands specialized in gene therapy, announced that an independent data safety monitoring board found no safety concerns in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for its experimental Huntington's disease treatment. Such results are expected to aid in growth of the Huntington’s disease treatment market.

