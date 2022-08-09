Submit Release
Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Wardsboro


STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

WARDSBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that was reported Monday evening, Aug. 8, 2022, in the town of Wardsboro.

 

 

The investigation began at about 6:30 p.m. when police received a call reporting a deceased individual had been located on a logging road east of the intersection of Newfane Road and Wacker Road in Wardsboro. Police responded and located the body of an adult woman at the scene.

 

 

One person has been detained in connection with this investigation and is considered a person of interest.

 

 

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division.

 

 

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

 

 

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

 

 

No further information is available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

 

 

