Insights Into The Global Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022”, the electric power transmission, control, and distribution market is expected to grow from $2,477.75 billion in 2021 to $2,669.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the electric power transmission, control, and distribution market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric power transmission, control, and distribution market is expected to reach $3,470.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing applications of electricity in the transportation industry are expected to increase the electricity demand, driving the power generation market.

Key Trends In The Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market

Utility business models are continuously evolving from traditional electricity generation models to new business models such as distributed generation models to cut costs and improve transmission and distribution efficiencies. Distributed generation refers to localized power generation using solar panels and other low-cost technologies to produce electricity close to the point of consumption. Consumers are switching to more cost-effective and controlled distributed generation networks, therefore electric power generation companies should now focus on distributed generation rather than a centralized electricity generation model. Also, many companies are using new revenue models and incentives instead of traditional cost-of-service models.

Overview Of The Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market

The electric power transmission, control, and distribution market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate electric power transmission systems, control (i.e., regulate voltages) the transmission of electricity, and/or distribute electricity. The transmission system includes lines and transformer stations. Establishments in this market arrange, facilitate, or coordinate the transmission of electricity from the generating source to the distribution centers, other electric utilities, or final consumers. The distribution system consists of lines, poles, meters, and wiring that deliver the electricity to final consumers.

Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Electric Power Distribution, Electric Bulk Power Transmission And Control

• By Geography: The global electric power transmission, control, and distribution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Incorporated; Korea Electric Power Corporation; Iberdrola; Electricite De France SA; and E.ON SE.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides electric power transmission, control, and distribution industry overview. The market report gives electric power transmission, control, and distribution market analysis, electric power transmission, control, and distribution market size, electric power transmission, control, and distribution global market share, electric power transmission, control, and distribution global market growth drivers, electric power transmission, control, and distribution market segments, electric power transmission, control, and distribution market major players, electric power transmission, control, and distribution global market growth across geographies, and electric power transmission, control, and distribution market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The electric power transmission, control, and distribution market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

