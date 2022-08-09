PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release

August 9, 2022 Robin: Bilisan ang Pagbigay ng Kabayaran sa Marawi Siege Victims Dapat bilisan ang pagbuo ng lupon na magbibigay ng kabayaran sa mga naapektuhan ng Marawi Siege noong 2017, ayon kay Senador Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Sa kanyang Senate Resolution 8, hinimok ni Padilla ang Office of the Executive Secretary na suriin ang mga magiging myembro ng Marawi Compensation Board (MCB). "It has been five years since the Marawi Siege transpired and the victims are still awaiting the implementation of (Republic Act) 11696 in the hopes that they can finally return to and rebuild their homes after suffering as internally displaced persons for half a decade," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon. "Now, therefore, be it resolved as it is hereby resolved, to urge the Office of the Executive Secretary to conduct the vetting process of the nominees that will compose the Marawi Compensation Board for purposes of their appointment by the President as provided under RA 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Padilla, maraming inosente ang nasawi at nawalan ng tahanan at gamit matapos umatake ang mga terorista sa Marawi noong 2017. Noong Abril 2022, ipinasa ang RA 11696 o ang Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 kung saan may ibubuong MCB na magpapatupad ng pagbigay ng compensation sa mga biktima. Itatalaga ng Pangulo ang isang Chairperson at walong myembro. Tatlo sa mga myembro ay dapat taga-Philippine Bar at kung maaari ay Maranao lawyers. Dalawa ay dapat kumakatawan sa civil society organization at isa rito ay Sharia lawyer o Muslim traditional leader. Dapat isa rito ay licensed physician, certified public accountant, educator at licensed civil engineer. Ayon kay Padilla, nananawagan na ang mga biktima ng Marawi Siege para mabuo na ang MCB. "Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi Siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB ... so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations," aniya. Padilla: Speed Up Formation of Compensation Board for Marawi Siege Victims The victims of the 2017 Marawi Siege have waited long enough for their compensation. On this note, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla pushed for the speedy creation of a compensation board that would process claims from victims of the siege. "It has been five years since the Marawi Siege transpired and the victims are still awaiting the implementation of (Republic Act) 11696 in the hopes that they can finally return to and rebuild their homes after suffering as internally displaced persons for half a decade," Padilla said in Senate Resolution 8. "Now, therefore, be it resolved as it is hereby resolved, to urge the Office of the Executive Secretary to conduct the vetting process of the nominees that will compose the Marawi Compensation Board for purposes of their appointment by the President as provided under RA 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022," he added. Padilla pointed out many innocents were killed while many others lost their homes and property after terrorist groups attacked Marawi in 2017. In April 2022, Republic Act 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 became law. It provided for the creation of the MCB to process compensation for the victims. The President is to appoint a Chairperson and eight members to the board. Three of the members should be from the Philippine Bar and preferably Maranao lawyers. Two are representatives of civil society organizations with at least one being a Sharia lawyer or a Muslim traditional leader. There should be one licensed physician, certified public accountant, educator and licensed civil engineer. Padilla noted the victims of the siege have been clamoring for the formation of the MCB. "Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi Siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB ... so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations," he said.