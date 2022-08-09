Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the arrest of Walden Bello

August 9, 2022

I would like to express deep concern over the arrest of Former Akbayan Rep. Walden Bello, a longtime comrade and friend.

Walden is a leading public intellectual and a steadfast campaigner for justice and human rights. Critical voices like his are essential to any democracy.

While Walden and I could sometimes disagree, he will always have a special place in my heart. Now more than ever, we need more people like him, whose genuine commitment to freedom and democracy is beyond question.

I would like to call on the administration to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

