Revilla asks to Congress to prioritize action on the postponement of the Barangay and SK elections

REVILLA ASKS CONGRESS TO PRIORITIZE ACTION ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE BARANGAY AND SK ELECTIONS

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today urged fellow lawmakers to prioritize legislative action on proposed measures seeking to postpone the 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

"Kailangan na agad mapag-usapan at madesisyunan ang mga nakahain na panukala na naglalayon na i-postpone ang barangay at SK elections sa Disyembre. Mahalaga na agarang matukoy kung itutuloy ba ito o hindi para hindi na umabot pa sa punto na masasayang lang ang paghahanda na gagawin ng COMELEC dahil lang huli na naipasa ang batas," the veteran lawmaker said.

He explained that as long as there is no law passed by Congress to call off the elections, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) would continue to prepare for the upcoming polls.

The COMELEC has previously reported that the elections to be conducted later this year to elect new barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials would cost the government P8.44 billion.

"Sa sitwasyon na kinakaharap natin at ng bansa ngayon, ang perang matitipid natin sa pag-reset ng eleksyon ay pwede pa natin i-reappropriate para magamit pansamantala sa mga social services na kailangang-kailangan ng mga Pilipino ngayon", Sen. Revilla added.

Recently, the poll body also asked Congress to swiftly act on the fate of the upcoming elections, pointing out that their decision would determine if the COMELEC should proceed with the procurements that are not yet concluded.