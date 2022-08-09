PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release

August 9, 2022 Poe: Bilisan, pag-isyu ng dokumento sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho Nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe sa mga kaukulang ahensya ng gobyerno na huwag nang patagalin ang pagpapalabas ng mga dokumentong dapat libreng ibigay sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho sa unang pagkakataon. Ipinaliwanag ni Poe na alinsunod sa Republic Act 11261 o ang First-Time Jobseekers Assistance Act na kanyang inakda at inisponsor, mandato ng mga ahensya ng pamahalaan na hindi na maningil para sa mga dokumentong kailangan nila para makakuha ng trabaho. "Dapat nating ibigay ang lahat ng suporta sa bawat Pilipinong naghahanap ng trabaho sa unang pagkakataon," pahayag ni Poe. Binigyang-diin ng senador na dapat libre na para sa "first-time jobseekers" ang National Bureau of Investigation, police at barangay clearances; birth certificate; tax identification number; unified multi-purpose identification card; transcript of records mula sa state universities at colleges; at iba pang dokumentong mula sa gobyerno na hinihingi ng mga employer sa mga aplikante. "Hindi natin dapat palampasin ang pagkakataong tulungan silang magsimula ng karera at iangat ang buhay ng kanilang pamilya," dagdag ni Poe. Sa kanyang mensahe sa 78th commencement exercises ng University of Batangas sa Batangas City, hinimok ni Poe ang mga nagsipagtapos na gamitin ang benepisyo ng nasabing batas para mabawasan ang kanilang gastusin sa paghahanap ng trabaho. "Ang pinagsama-samang gastusin sa mga dokumentong ito ay nagiging hadlang sa pagkakaroon ng trabaho," diin ni Poe. Ipinaliwanag pa ng mambabatas na dahil sa mabigat na gastos sa edukasyon, maraming pamilya ang lubog na sa utang. Ang anumang dagdag na bayarin para sa mga dokumento ay pahirap. Sa ilalim ng batas, kailangang magpakita ang nais magbenepisyo sa ilalim ng batas ng barangay certification, na dapat libre ring makuha, na nagdedeklarang ang aplikante ay "first-time jobseeker." Ang sinumang kawani ng pamahalaan na hindi tatalima sa batas ay papatawan ng administratibo at iba pang pagdisiplina, habang ang sinumang magpapalsipika ng mga dokumento ay papanagutin naman sa ilalim ng Revised Penal Code. Hindi naman kasama sa mga libreng dokumento ang driver's licenses, passport authentication at red ribbon ng mga dokumento mula sa Department of Foreign Affairs, at bayarin para sa Professional Regulation Commission at civil service examinations. Ang mga benepisyaryo ng Jobstart program sa ilalim ng Republic Act 10869 at iba pang batas na may kahalintulad na exemptions para sa mga dokumento at transaksyon ay hindi na kwalipikado sa benepisyo ng First-Time Jobseekers Assistance Act. "Maaaring isang dokumento na lamang ang kinakailangan para makumpleto ang isang aplikasyon sa trabaho. Maaaring malayo ang marating ng libreng pagbibigay nito sa isang aplikante," diin ni Poe. Poe: Release without delay, free of charge documents needed by first-time jobseekers Sen. Grace Poe asked concerned government agencies to swiftly release documents needed by first-time jobseekers without imposing any charges in adherence to law. Poe explained that Republic Act 11261 or the First-Time Jobseekers Assistance Act which she authored and sponsored mandates concerned government agencies not to collect fees for clearances or documents that they need to land a job. "We must give our all-out support to every Filipino striving to get a job for the first time," Poe said. The senator emphasized that the documents which must be given gratis to first-time jobseekers include the National Bureau of Investigation, police and barangay clearances; birth certificate; tax identification number; unified multi-purpose identification card; transcript of records from state universities and colleges; and other government-issued documents that may be required by employers from job applicants. "They should not miss the opportunity to begin a career and, in turn, help their families cope with the challenging times," Poe said. Speaking at the 78th commencement exercises of the University of Batangas in Batangas City, Poe urged graduates to avail of the benefits of the law that provides support and lessens constraints to clinching employment for the first time. "The costs of these documents altogether hinder our graduates from pursuing their desired jobs at the outset," Poe said. The senator underscored that costs of education have already mired many families in debts. Facing a new round of expenses to comply with documentary job requirements has prohibited many from timely pursuing employment. Under the law, those availing of the said benefits shall be required to present a barangay certification which should also be given free of charge and declare that the applicant is a first-time jobseeker. Any civil servant who unduly refuses to comply with the law shall be subject to administrative and other sanctions, while any person found guilty of fabrication or falsification will be liable under the Revised Penal Code. Excluded in the list of free documents are driver's licenses, passport authentication and red ribbon of documents from the Department of Foreign Affairs, and fees for Professional Regulation Commission and civil service examinations. Beneficiaries of the Jobstart program under Republic Act 10869 and other laws that give similar exemptions for the said documents or transactions shall not be qualified to avail of the benefits of the First-Time Jobseekers Assistance Act. "One crucial document may just be the only thing needed by an applicant to complete a job application. Furnishing it to him or her for free can help make a difference," Poe said.