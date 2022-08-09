Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022 – 2026

The Business Research Company's Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022”, the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is expected to grow from $4,091.77 billion in 2021 to $4,433.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is expected to reach $5,932.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The power generation industry is expected to see increased investment activity in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market

Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs.

Overview Of The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market

The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that generate, transmit, and/or distribute electric power. Establishments in this market are engaged in operating generation facilities that produce electric energy; operating transmission systems that convey the electricity from the generation facility to the distribution system; or operating distribution systems that convey electric power received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer.

• By Type: Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution, Power Generation

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

• Subsegments Covered: Electric Power Distribution, Electric Bulk Power Transmission And Control, Hydro Electricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity, Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity

• By Geography: The global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Electricite De France SA, Enel SpA, Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Incorporated, E.ON SE, Korea Electric Power Corporation, State Power Investment Corporation, Iberdrola, Exelon Corp, Engie, and Duke Energy Corp.

Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market.

