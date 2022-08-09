Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Refurbished medical equipment market report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refurbished equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to a large patient population base suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide and an increasing demand for low-cost medical devices due to budget constraints in developing nations. In addition, the factors such as an increasing number of private hospitals which purchase refurbished devices due to budget constraints, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios for various medical treatments, and increasing initiatives taken by the leading medical device manufacturers to establish refurbished facilities in developed and developing countries have fueled the demand for refurbished equipment. However, reluctance to purchase refurbished medical devices due to the lack of awareness about the benefits of these devices and lack of standardization of policies related to the sale and use of refurbished medical devices hamper the refurbished medical equipment market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Agito Medical A/S

Block Imaging

DRE Medical, Inc.

Everx Pvt Ltd.

General Electric Company

Integrity Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Soma Technology.

Purchasing refurbished medical equipment is becoming an attractive option for most of the hospitals and diagnostic centers. Now-a-days most of the diagnostic, therapeutic, and patient monitoring medical equipment such as AEDs, defibrillators, ECGs, vital sign monitors, pulse oximeters, spirometers, ventilators, IV pumps, and respiratory devices can be acquired as refurbished equipment at a reduced cost.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global refurbished medical equipment market.

• Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global refurbished medical equipment market.

• This study provides the competitive landscape of the global refurbished medical equipment market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the refurbished medical equipment market growth is provided in the report.

• Region- and country-wise digital refurbished equipment market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report to understand the regional trends and dynamics.

