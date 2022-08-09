North America Vehicle Tracking System Market to rise at 20.6% of CAGR During 2021–2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vehicle Tracking System Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Technology and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global vehicle tracking system market was valued at $17.37 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $109.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Market Players

AT&T Inc

Cartrack Holdings Limited

Continental AG

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

VERIZON COMMUNICATION INC

SPIREON INC

GEOTAB INC

INSEEGO CORP

TOMTOM, INC

TELETRAC NAVMAN US LTD

Vehicle tracking system is a system that used global positioning system (GPS) or cellular network to track and monitor the activity of vehicle. It includes vehicle tracking & monitoring remotely, vehicle maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, fuel management, route optimization, driver management and safety management. The vehicle tracking systems work in a loop of GPS, GSM/GPRS, digital maps, and special software.

A tracking module equipped in the vehicle continuously picks up the GPS coordinates that indicate the real-time location of the vehicle. Using a cellular data service, the coordinates are immediately transmitted to the user’s computers. Customers log in to the software to see their vehicles on road maps, similar to in-dash and handheld GPS-based navigation systems. There are non-real-time tracking systems in which the in-vehicle module records the coordinates, but does not relay them for real-time monitoring. The data are downloaded from the module when the vehicle is returned at the end of the trip.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By technology, the GPRS/Cellular Networks is projected to lead the global vehicle tracking system market in terms of growth rate, owing to higher CAGR.

By component, the hardware segment dominated the global vehicle tracking system market in 2020, in terms of revenue

