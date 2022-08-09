Automotive Transmission Valve Spool Market: Asia-Pacific to Grow at 7.5% of CAGR During 2021-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Transmission Valve Spool Market by Transmission Type, Speed, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” The global automotive transmission valve spool market was valued at $1.54 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.

Key Market Players

Argo-Hytos Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Christian Bürkert Gmbh & Co. KG

Dymax

Eagle Industry Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

GMB Corporation

HAWE Hydraulik SE

HYDAC International GmbH

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global automotive transmission valve spool market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the wide presence of automotive manufacturers across the country.

The factors, such as rise in adoption of lightweight transmission systems, increase in demand for commercial vehicles, and rise in requirement of automatic transmission, are expected to drive the global automotive transmission valve spool market. However, increase in adoption of engine downscaling techniques by OEM and high costs associated with advanced transmission valves are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancement in spool valve technologies, and increase in vehicle production in developing countries are the factors anticipated to supplement the global market growth.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis transmission type, the CVT segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of speed, the 5 to 7 speed transmission segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to lead the market growth and maintain its dominance in the global market.

