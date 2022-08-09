Trauma Devices Market Growth Opportunity, Type, Material, Application, Industry Vertical

Trauma devices market study provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma devices market are one of the various clinical procedures used for the treatment of trauma based upon the severity of injury. Trauma refers to any kind of physical injury such as fractures, dislocations, sprains & strains and burns caused by any external source. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Trauma is an injury or wound to a living individual caused by due to violence or external force. These devices are used in case of fractures, especially in the long bones.

Increase in the aging population which is highly prone to osteoarthritic fractures, increasing incidence rate of osteoporosis and technological advancements such as use of orthobiologic products and biodegradable materials will drive the market growth in the coming years. In addition, increase in the number of road accidents, sports related injuries and changing lifestyle of the people will further drive the market growth. Recently, 42 million trauma cases were observed in U.S. which eventually increased the demand for trauma devices. However, high cost of trauma devices, allergy associated with internal fixation devices and chances of infection are expected to impede the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Arthrex, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Bioretec Ltd.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Inc.

World trauma devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, composition and geography. Based on product type trauma devices are of two types: internal fixation and external fixation devices. Internal devices are further segmented as intramedullary nails, plates and screws, cannulated screws and compression hip screws. External devices are further segmented as circular fixation, unilateral fixation and hybrid fixation devices. By composition, trauma devices can be classified into metallic fixators and bioabsorbable fixators. The geographical classification includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions.

The major players have adopted acquisition and merger as their key developmental strategy to sustain the intense competition in the market. For example: Zimmer acquired Biomet on 24 April 2014 to form Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Apart from this, Wright Medical Group, Inc. and Tornier N.V. merged together to form Wright Medical Group N.V. to enhance their product offerings for trauma devices.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world trauma devices market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis by application helps in understanding the various types of devices used.

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

• Key market players within the world trauma devices market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global market.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

