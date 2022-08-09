Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Induced pluripotent stem cells market report are based on the current market trends and future market potential in terms of value for the period of 2020-2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Induced pluripotent stem cells market is in emerging state mainly due to its ability to make any cell or tissue the body might need to encounter wide range of diseases like diabetes, spinal cord injury, leukaemia or heart disease, these cells can potentially be customized to provide a perfect genetic match for any patient. Furthermore, these cells are very useful in understanding the earliest stage of human development and offer the opportunity to create customized, rejection-proof cells and tissues for transplantation. Also, government and private sectors are increasing funding and growing industry that focuses on different research work related to iPSCs and people are getting more aware about the stem cells through different organisations. However, factors such as high cost associated with the reprograming of cells, ethical issues and lengthy processes are impeding the induced pluripotent stem cells market growth. Low efficiency, potential tumor risk and incomplete programming are added factors limiting iPSCs market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ViaCyte, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Aastrom Biosciences, Inc.

Acelity Holdings, Inc.

StemCells, Inc.

Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.

Organogenesis Inc.

The global iPSCs market has been segmented based on derived cell type, application, end-user and geography. Based on derived cell type, the market is segmented into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into academic research, drug development and toxicity testing and regenerative medicine. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and research laboratories. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Product launch, collaboration & merger, and acquisition are the key strategies adopted by market players. Healthcare giant such as Fujifilm Holding Corporation has acquired Cellular Dynamics International, Inc. in March 2019 creating a high growth in iPSCs market. Also, Juno Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics collaborated to improve the products market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global iPSCs market is provided in the report.

• The projections in the report are based on the current market trends and future market potential in terms of value for the period of 2020-2028.

• Exhaustive analysis of the world iPSCs market by technique helps in understanding the different techniques of iPSCs that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future.

• Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of iPSCs helps in understanding the competitive scenario across various geographies.

• The key players operating in the global induced pluripotent stem cells market along their growth strategies have been provided in the report to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

• Analysis of current research and clinical developments within iPSCs market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behavior of the market

