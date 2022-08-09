Asia-Pacific Air Ambulance Services Market to rise at 13.7% of CAGR During 2021–2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Air Ambulance Services Market by Service Operator, Service Type, and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

KEY PLAYERS

Acadian Companies

Aeromedevac

Air Methods

ALPHASTAR

Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance

Gulf Helicopters

European Air Ambulance

Express Aviation Services

PHI Inc

REVA Inc.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global air ambulance services market share in 2020. Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for air-based medical services to be easily available across the globe.

Air ambulances are air borne medical services, which are provided to patients through aircraft or helicopters. Air ambulance includes emergency medical services, which are meant to be provided at locations where the ground medial team faces difficulty to reach on time. This includes locations, such as hills or mountains, forests or river side & several other locations, across which air ambulance service reaches easily, thereby creating an impact on the growth of the market across the globe.

Key Findings Of The Study

By service operator, the hospital based segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the basis of aircraft type, the rotary-wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

