Dozens of migrants discovered in an El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents discovered a human smuggling stash house with 44 migrants in central El Paso on Friday.

On August 5, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit received information regarding three properties in El Paso, possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses.

The first two locations near Alameda Ave. and North Carolina Dr. were found empty, the third location, near Geronimo Dr. and Trowbridge Dr. resulted in the discovery of 44 migrants.

An additional individual, a Mexican national, was apprehended in this event and will face charges under Title 8 USC 1326 (Reentry After Removal).

The migrants encountered are from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. Also, a 17-year-old unaccompanied child was found among the migrants.

All migrants were medically screened and evaluated. Those migrants amenable to Title 42 were expelled back to Mexico and others transported to the Central Processing Center to be processed under Title 8.

“U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector continues to disrupt dangerous human smuggling stash houses located throughout our border community”, said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I want to thank the hard-working agents of the El Paso Sector who rescued these migrants from the exploitive clutches of Transnational Criminal Organizations.”

During Fiscal Year 2022, Border Patrol Agents in El Paso Sector have located more than 186 stash houses, leading to the rescue or interception of 2,051 migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.