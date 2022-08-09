Military Robots Market: human operated to Grow at 8.8% of CAGR During 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military robots Market by Application, Mode of Operation, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global military robots market was valued at $17.55 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

Key Players

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

Thales Group

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global military robots market share in North America region in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of military robots, along with its huge defense spending and the presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and others.

An increase in investments to develop autonomous systems throughout the world and a rise in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications are expected to drive the military robots market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of military drones and communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles and a rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

Key Findings Of The Study

By application, the combat support segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By platform, the land robots segment is projected to lead the global military robots market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to airborne and marine robots segment.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

