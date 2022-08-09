CODEIT Institute of Technology (CIT) Recognized as a “50 Smartest Companies in America for 2022" by The Silicon Review
Unthink, Rethink, Think. CIT Changing LivesNEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh of the heels of launching its own Research & Development Lab and creating its own Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) – The King Collection, CODEIT Institute of Technology (CIT) has been named one of the 50 Smartest Companies in America 2022 by the Silicon Review, the world’s go-to publication and online community for business and tech professionals.
CIT is headed up by CEO Da’shone Hughey, Founder and CEO, who has formal education in education, education law, project management, and blockchain tech. He was also inducted into Marquis Who’s Who in America in 2021. He launched CIT as a strategy for paving the way to tech careers for underrepresented individuals. He found that, while other schools target the same market, they don’t usually get their students into high level opportunities. Hughey set out to break the chain.
“CIT is committed to helping individuals from all backgrounds achieve success in the tech industry. We offer our students an education that is on par with the best in the country and seeks to upend the status quo in the IT sector by educating and advancing those who are least likely to work at the cutting edge of technology. We recently established a Research and Development lab that focuses on Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies. Our innovative programs provide students with the skills they need to thrive in today's ever-changing economy,” said Hughey
CIT offers programs in Python Cloud software engineering, Python blockchain, Ethereum, and a Master’s in AWS Cloud Solutions. The world-class educational provider is partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship program, is an AWS Academy, Grow with Google partner, and a Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools candidate.
CIT programs offer students an alternative to college while also meeting certain training requirements. Graduates receive a diploma from the U.S. Department of Labor after completing their apprenticeship, saving them from incurring the high cost of a college education and the ensuing debt, while demonstrating that they have earned a degree and met government standards in the United States. Its programs can now be found globally in East Africa - Uganda, and Tanzania.
It’s through groundbreaking initiatives such as these that CIT is investing in underprivileged students and helping them become the next generation of leaders in the growing blockchain industry.
Hughey and the team at CIT are honored to have been chosen as a part of The Silicon Review’s “50 Smartest Companies in America for 2022” and continue to lead the way in providing the best possible education in an industry that’s only poised for further exponential growth. More information can be found at https://www.citinstitute.tech.
ABOUT CODEIT INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
