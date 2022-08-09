Flanges Market is Projected to Reach $7.40 Mn by 2031|Industry Automotive, Oil and Gas, HVAC

Flanges Market Share

flanges market size was valued at $4.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Flanges market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Flanges market is also published in the report.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Flanges Market," The flanges market size was valued at $4.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download PDF Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11078

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Flanges halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

The implementation of control technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquids passing through the pipes and valves that result in reduction of costs, which in turn drives the flanges market growth. In addition, the focus on increasing the production of oil & gas in North America has created a high demand for flanges in the region. The investments for extraction of oil & gas have propelled substantially, which has led to infrastructural development. This is expected to create massive demand for flanges, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key Segments Covered:

Type

Slip-on

Socket Weld

Threaded

Others

Material

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Aluminum

Industry Verticals

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

HVAC

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Flanges Market Size

2.2 Flanges Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Flanges Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Flanges Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Flanges Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Flanges Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Flanges Sales by Product

4.2 Global Flanges Revenue by Product

4.3 Flanges Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Flanges Breakdown Data by End User

Competitive Landscape:

• AFG Holdings, Inc.

• Coastal Flange, Inc.

• Flanschenwerk Bebitz GmbH

• General Flange & Forge LLC

• Hitachi

• Kerkau Manufacturing

• Kohler Corporation

• Mass Global Group

• METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A.

• Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP)

• Pro-Flange

• Qontrol Devices, Inc.

• Saini Flange (p) ltd.

• Sandvik AB

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.