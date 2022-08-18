Changing Needs of Employees Drive New Mandate for Today’s Leader
Love, Positivity and Growth are Essential for Leaders and Employees to Thrive in the New World of Work
Healthy leadership is like a cultural magnet that attracts people to your team and the cultural glue that makes them want to stay. If today’s workers don’t see it, they will look for it elsewhere.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expansive research by Gallup shows a clear shift in focus for today's worker who values purpose over paycheck, development over satisfaction, a coach over a boss, strengths over weaknesses. Along with these shifts, we see today more than ever people striving for good health in the broadest sense: healthy relationships, a healthy diet, a healthy mind, healthy emotions, healthy conversations, and healthy finances. With all this focus on healthy everything, the authors asked, “What about healthy leadership?”
— Julie Davis-Colan
“Healthy leadership is like a cultural magnet that attracts people to your team and the cultural glue that makes them want to stay. If today’s workers don’t see healthy leadership, they will look for it elsewhere. Healthy leadership addresses human needs—it’s personal”, said CEO advisor, Julie Davis-Colan.
“Healthy leadership is not about the leader, but it starts with the leader. It's about the people you serve. As a leader, when you help others grow, you grow -- and growing people fuel growing, healthy organizations”, added Organizational Psychologist, Lee J. Colan.
This new approach to leadership is comprised of three principles and three practices that are no longer nice to do in today’s new world of work. They are a new leadership mandate.
The three healthy leadership principles are:
• Love: Do what is in the best interest of others.
• Positivity: Manage negative emotions and increase positive ones.
• Growth: Seek new insights, knowledge, and improvements.
The three healthy leadership practices are:
• Clarify: Crystalize a desired future and motivation to get there.
• Connect: Build ties between work and human needs.
• Coach: Unlock the potential in others.
This actionable guide helps leaders apply these principles and practices so everyone can thrive: leaders, employees and organizations,
Healthy Leadership is the 16th release by best-selling authors, Lee J. Colan and Julie Davis-Colan. It is available on Amazon and with quantity discounts at CornerStoneLeadership.com.
About the Authors
Lee J. Colan, Ph.D. and Julie Davis-Colan, M.S. have been encouraging and equipping leaders for healthy growth since 1999. They are both former corporate executives and current CEO advisors.
Lee is an organizational psychologist. Julie is a corporate health strategist. They have a unique knack for converting complex leadership challenges into simple actions that empower leaders.
In addition to advising CEOs, between the two of them they have authored 16 leadership books that have been translated into 10 languages.
Learn more at theLgroup.com.
To receive sample chapters from the book, contact Lead@theLgroup.com.
Endorsements for Healthy Leadership
“Healthy Leadership perfectly captures the leader of the future, and how you can become the executive your team and company need. Filled with practical and actionable tools to get started with today, this book will revolutionize your work, career, and life!”
Dr. Marshall Goldsmith
Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times best-selling author of Triggers, Mojo, and What Got You Here Won’t Get You There
“The principles and practices of Healthy Leadership come down to a simple truth I’ve been talking about for years: It’s not about you—it’s about the people you serve. Lee and Julie have created a hands-on guidebook to help you become the kind of leader people are searching for right now. If you believe Healthy Leadership matters in today’s workplace, read this book!”
Ken Blanchard
Coauthor of The New One Minute Manager® and Simple Truths of Leadership
“At Edward Jones, we ask our associates to lead with courage in ways that are purpose-driven and leader-led. Healthy Leadership is about what it takes to help high-performing teams feel supported and succeed in serving their clients, colleagues, and communities. It’s how to lead with purpose.”
Penny Pennington
Managing Partner, Edward Jones
“Healthy Leadership is like Google maps for today’s leader. It’s a trusted guide for leading in a new world of work. The starting point is where you are today. The destination is a win for everyone involved – the leader, the team, and the business.”
Daniel L. Jones
Chairman & CEO, Encore Wire
“The world of work has clearly changed. This excellent book is a practical guide for leaders who want to thrive in this new world, to be a positive force for good. Healthy leadership will change your business!”
Frank Dulcich
Chairman & CEO, Pacific Seafood Group
Excerpt from Healthy Leadership
Healthy leadership is more vital today than ever because peoples’ relationship to work has changed, and so has the nature of work itself. Expansive
research by Gallup clearly shows that today’s worker is more purpose-driven, development-oriented, and focused on strengths.
Purpose over paycheck.
Your team members don’t just work for a paycheck—they want meaning. They want to work for organizations with a compelling purpose. Compensation is important and must be fair, but it’s rarely the sole driver of career choices. And Ping-Pong tables, cappuccino machines, free snacks, and such are not strong motivators, either. The emphasis for today’s team member has switched from paycheck to purpose, and so must your leadership approach.
Development over satisfaction.
Today’s employees are not pursuing mere job satisfaction. They strive for development—both personal and professional, which are increasingly inseparable. They want self-growth and a position in an enterprise that is itself growing—so that they can contribute to it and be part of its story. As a result, they don’t want bosses. They want coaches. They want someone in their corner who values them as both a person and an employee—someone who helps them understand and cultivate their strengths.
Strengths over weaknesses.
Today’s team members don’t want to focus on fixing their weaknesses; rather, they want your help in building their strengths. Weaknesses rarely, if ever, transform into strengths, while strengths can develop infinitely. Leaders should not ignore weaknesses but instead put employees in positions to maximize strengths. This benefits both the individual and the organization.
This new healthy leadership model benefits leaders at every level, and everyone they work with. It matters in an up economy or a down
economy, in a start-up or a mature business, a local company or a global enterprise.
Lee J. Colan
The L Group, Inc.
+1 214-789-8053
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Quotations from the Healthy Leadership book