Royalton Barracks / 22B2003422 / Attempted Domestic Assault

CASE#:22B2003422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Wigglesworth

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08-08-22 / 2037 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Turnpike Road, Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Attempted Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tina Smart

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08-08-22, at approximately 2037 hours, State Police were called to a family disturbance on County Turnpike Road, Tunbridge. Investigation revealed that Tina Smart(48) attempted to harm a family member. Smart was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Court on 08-09-22 for Attempted Domestic Assault and released on Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-09-22 / 1230 PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov