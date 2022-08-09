Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,675 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / 22B2003422 / Attempted Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B2003422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Wigglesworth                           

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08-08-22 / 2037 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Turnpike Road, Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Attempted Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tina Smart                                             

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08-08-22, at approximately 2037 hours, State Police were called to a family disturbance on County Turnpike Road, Tunbridge.  Investigation revealed that Tina Smart(48) attempted to harm a family member.  Smart was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Court on 08-09-22 for Attempted Domestic Assault and released on Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-09-22 / 1230 PM            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / 22B2003422 / Attempted Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.