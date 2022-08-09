Royalton Barracks / 22B2003422 / Attempted Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B2003422
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Wigglesworth
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08-08-22 / 2037 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: County Turnpike Road, Tunbridge
VIOLATION: Attempted Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tina Smart
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08-08-22, at approximately 2037 hours, State Police were called to a family disturbance on County Turnpike Road, Tunbridge. Investigation revealed that Tina Smart(48) attempted to harm a family member. Smart was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Court on 08-09-22 for Attempted Domestic Assault and released on Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-09-22 / 1230 PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov