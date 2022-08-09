Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market is Projected to Reach $68.30 Mn by 2031| End Use -Residential, Non-Residential

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Share

metal structural insulation panels market size was valued at $43.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $68.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Metal Structural Insulation Panels market is also published in the report.

Metal structural insulation panels are widely preferred in walls & roofs and cold storage facilities. Rise in construction of residential & commercial buildings as well as warehouses is expected to offer remunerative lucrative opportunities for the global market. In addition, surge in demand for green buildings and need for eliminating heat transfer from external environment through conduction reduces the energy expenditure on cooling of building structure. Furthermore, rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry, which demands for warehouses and distribution centers is likely to create ample opportunities for the market. For instance, in March 2021, Amazon is building its new 1,30,000 square foot distribution center in Hollister, California.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Metal Structural Insulation Panels halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

North America dominated the market due to increase in demand from residential sector and cold storage industry. UAE established itself as the region's food import and trade powerhouse. As a result, it is witnessing increased expenditure in cold storage and cold logistics chain, which drives the metal structural insulation panels market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to rapid increase in construction of green buildings and increase in awareness of benefits of insulated building structures.

Key Segments Covered:

Core Material

o Polystyrene

o Polyurethane

o Others

Application

o Floor

o Roof

o Wall

End Use

o Residential

o Non-Residential

Competitive Landscape:

• ACME Panel

• American Insulated Panel

• Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.

• Ingreen Systems

• Kingspan Group PLC

• KPS Global

• Metl-Span

• Owens Corning

• PFB Corp.

• Structural Panels Inc.

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

