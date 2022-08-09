Malware Analysis Market Business Outlook and Future Scope | Research Report 2026

Malware Analysis Market

The growth of the malware analysis market is expected to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of IoT & BYOD trend and rise in malware and phishing threats among organizations drive the growth of the global malware analysis market. On the other hand, complexities in devices impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global malware analysis market was pegged at $3.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $24.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 231 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6328

The global malware analysis market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The service segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than half of the global market. At the same time, the on-premise segment would manifest the largest CAGR of 30.7% throughout the study period.

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.0% throughout the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6328

The key market players analyzed in the global malware analysis market report include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc. Qualys Inc., Kaspersky Lab, McAfee LLC, and Cisco Systems Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated work from home practice for most of the organizations across the world. The growth of the global malware analysis market is expected to rise, as there’s been an increasing focus on securing remote infrastructure and IP of the respective companies on account of remote service programs.

• Also, rise in focus on cyber security as a vital business measure is anticipated to boost the global market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6328

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global malware analysis market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global malware analysis market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Cyber Attack Simulation Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.