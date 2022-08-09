Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,676 in the last 365 days.

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2022-08-09 05:00)

MACAU, August 8 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2022-08-09 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 Day time on 9th. Relatively High
Typhoon Signal No.8 Night time on 9th. Medium
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 9th. Relatively High
"yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low to medium

Signal No.1 is still in effect. The present signal may be replaced by Signal No.3 according to the situation during the day. The broad low pressure over the central part of the South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression. It will generally move towards the western coast of Guangdong to Hainan Island.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds in Macao will intensify with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday (9th) to Wednesday (10th).

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur in low-lying areas on 10th and 11th, from early morning to morning. The public is advised to take precautions in advance and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2022-08-09 05:00)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.