New Opportunities to Create More Physicians to Meet Rising Health Care Demands
American Academy of General Physicians and Physician Retraining & Reentry Program Provide Path to Grow Physician Workforce
The PRR program is meeting an incredible need. Helping experienced physicians pivot into a career as a primary care physician is an antidote to the declining numbers of general physicians in the U.S.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1995, The American Academy of General Physicians has been an essential asset for physicians across the country, working tirelessly to support the growth and recognition of general physicians. Now, AAGP is honored to work with the Physicians Retraining & Reentry Program, a groundbreaking program developed in association with UC San Diego School of Medicine faculty. PRR helps physicians looking to transition into primary care, physicians wanting to return to full-time practice after an extended leave or retirement and physician specialists who want to retrain and practice as primary care physicians for a variety of reasons.
“The PRR program is meeting an incredible need,” said PRR CEO Thomas DeRosa. “Helping experienced physicians pivot into a career as a primary care physician is an antidote to the declining numbers of general physicians in the U.S.”
PRR offers a unique, virtual, streamlined pathway for licensed physicians from multiple specialization backgrounds to transition seamlessly into the field of primary care or general medicine for adults. Upon completion of the PRR program, physicians can apply for board eligibility status with the AAGP – and are on a fast-track path to full board certification.
PRR is the only physician retraining program that focuses on preparing long-tenured physicians to return to primary care medicine. Graduates fill shortages at clinics and other facilities and are especially valuable in underserved communities that lack access to qualified doctors.
This arrangement between PRR and AAGP is focused on meeting both a current need, as well as averting a future health care crisis. In a 2021 study by the Association of American Medical Colleges, it is projected that the U.S. could see an estimated shortage of up to 48,000 primary care physicians by 2034.
The AAGP is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that provides support and education for general practice physicians, advocates for the general practice of medicine, and offers board certification through the American Board of General Practice.
“This arrangement aligns perfectly with our mission at AAGP: To encourage and support general practice physicians so they can bring exceptional health care needs to their local communities,” said AAGP Business Director Mark Lowe. “Health care has changed dramatically over the past 2 years, and we are committed to supporting PRR and it's participants.”
“With the changing climate in health care, it is essential that physicians share experiences and support each other,” DeRosa said. “It’s an honor to offer PRR’s exceptional retraining program to physicians. This arrangement with AAGP will help raise up a new generation of general practitioners as well as return seasoned medical professionals to full time practice. We are passionate about providing exceptional health care to local communities.”
To learn more about how PRR participants can earn accreditation from AAGP, please visit https://aagp-academy.org/ and https://prrprogram.com/
About Physician Retraining and Reentry (PRR)
Founded in 2015, PRR offers an online educational program presented in collaboration with the University of California San Diego School of Medicine faculty to give doctors career options and help solve the nation’s growing physician shortage. PRR consists of 15 online modules that cover a wide range of critical subject matter. Upon completion, graduates receive 180 AMA PRA Category 1™ credits from the UC San Diego School of Medicine and Certificate of Completion from PRR. For more information visit: https://www.prrprogram.com
About American Academy of General Practitioners (AAGP)
Since 1995, the American Academy of General Physicians has been the leading national academic and professional organization for general practitioners. With a mission to further the interest of general medicine and to contribute to the field of medicine in the areas of professional development, biomedical ethics, medical and scientific research and medical education, the physician members are dedicated to the betterment of patient care across the country. For more information, visit:
https://aagp-academy.org/
