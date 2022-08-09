Weathering Steel Market is Projected to Reach $2 Bn by 2031 | End user Construction, Industrial

Weathering Steel Market Share

weathering steel is very unique & can be used to construct residential & commercial buildings. weathering steel can be used for building artistic infrastructure

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Weathering Steel market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Weathering Steel market is also published in the report.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Weathering Steel Market," The weathering steel market size was valued at $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. Growth of the construction sector in the residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable market for weathering steel goods in order to fulfil the need for housing from a fast-increasing population.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Weathering Steel halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Furthermore, new construction industry trends such as Lean Construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Green Buildings, have expanded the importance of prefabrication and modularization in construction that helped in driving the demand for weathering steel market growth. In recent years, the steel industry as well as its linked mining and metallurgical industries have experienced significant investments and advances. According to the data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Indian metallurgical industries garnered $14.24 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from April 2000 to September 2020.

Key Segments Covered:

• Type

o Corten-A

o Corten-B

• Product

o Sheets

o Plates

o Bars

• End user

o Others

o Construction

o Industrial

Competitive Landscape:

• Arcelor Mittal

• United States Steel Corporation

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Tata Steel

• POSCO

• SSAB AB

• JFE Steel Corporation

• Bluescope Steel Limited

• HBIS Group

• a. zahner company

• Baosteel

• Hebei Iron and Steel Group

• Steel Dynamics, Inc.

• TERNIUM S.A.

• TimkenSteel Corporation

• Voestalpine AG

• Wuhan Iron and Steel Group

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

