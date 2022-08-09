Bag-in-Box Container Market is Projected to Reach $7.01 Bn by 2031 | End User-Food & Beverage, Industrial, Personal Care

Bag-in-Box Container Market Insight

increase in demand for food & beverage and personal care products industry and growth in online food retail sector

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bag-in-Box Container Market," The bag-in-box container market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Bag-in-Box Container market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Bag-in-Box Container market is also published in the report.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Bag-in-Box Container halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

The advancements in technology that have enabled bag-in-box manufacturers to manufacture bags that do not release its smell in the products contained. Moreover, introduction of new production lines that can automatically insert the bag in the box are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the bag-in-box container market growth.

Key Segments Covered:

• End User Industry

o Food and Beverage

o Industrial

o Personal Care

• Material

o Plastic

o Paper and paperboard

• Application

o Liquid

o Semi liquid

o Dry



Competitive Landscape:

• Liquibox

• Montibox

• Optopack Ltd

• Scholle IPN

• SLF INDUSTRY AND TRADE CO., LTD.

• Smurfit Kappa

• TPS Rental System Ltd

• Vine Valley Ventures LLC

• Zarcos America

• Accurate Box Company, Inc

• Amcor Ltd.

• Aran Group

• Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited

• BiBP Sp. z O.O

• CDF Corporation

• CENTRAL PACKAGE & DISPLAY

• DS Smith

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

