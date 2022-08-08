Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,672 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Eastland To Upper Guadalupe River Authority

TEXAS, August 8 - August 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dick Eastland to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The River Authority is responsible for control, storing, preservation, and distribution of the waters of the Upper Guadalupe River and its tributaries.

Dick Eastland of Hunt is the President of Camp Mystic Incorporated, a Christian summer camp for girls. He is a member and the former President for the Camping Association for Mutual Progress and a volunteer the Kerrville Rotary Club. Previously, he served as a member of the Hunt ISD School Board, West Kerr County Little League, and the West Kerr County Little Dribblers. Eastland received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Texas at Austin.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Eastland To Upper Guadalupe River Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.