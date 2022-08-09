Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,628 in the last 365 days.

Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD, Legal Advisor to Global Private Equity Firms

Lawyers Worldwide Awards

We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University

Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com ) has been honored as the best legal advisor in the USA for alternative energy private equity. This Award is in addition to his recent award as “Game Changer of the Year" for his pioneering work in developing and leading Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable investment strategies and legal advisory services. His firm Transformation LLC is internationally recognized for synergistically combining legal, business and investment advice. As a result of his innovative vision, this is the seventh consecutive year he has received the international Award of “Game Changer of the Year.”

Lawyers Worldwide Awards are a dedicated team of professionals who analyse the world’s Lawyers and Advisors to seek out the very best” according to the company’s website ( https://lawyersworldwideawards.co.uk/ ) “Here at Lawyers Worldwide Awards we send out around 100,000 voting forms...” for determining each Award based on its international polls of leading lawyers.

Dr. Schindler has joint ventured with visionary media leaders in order to create a new “fifth dimension” of consulting, distribution and media. This joint venture has been named The Sustainable Foundation Group, LLC and will provide creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.

Dr. Schindler closed by saying: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor on November 16, 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner in my honor. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her guest.”

This selfless giving is the essence of true nobility.

Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 949-923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD, Legal Advisor to Global Private Equity Firms

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.