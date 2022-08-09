Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,673 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Caltrans Worker 8.8.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Engineer Ali Shabazz:
 
“Jennifer and I were very saddened to learn of the untimely loss of Ali Shabazz, a dedicated Caltrans employee who served the people of California for more than 16 years. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and his many friends and Caltrans colleagues during this painful time.”

Shabazz, 48, of Fresno, died after his vehicle was struck late Sunday night while he was on duty and heading to a job site near Fresno. He is the 191st Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.
 
Shabazz joined Caltrans in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Nia, and their eight children.
 
In honor of Shabazz, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

You just read:

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Caltrans Worker 8.8.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.